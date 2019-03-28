Following suit of two other upstate casinos, del Lago Resort and Casino in Tyre is now asking permission from the New York State Gaming Commission to reduce its number of slot machines.

The Seneca County gaming facility told Spectrum News Thursday morning that it is making the move in anticipation of future sports gambling at the casino.

“As del Lago Resort & Casino looks forward to begin offering sports gaming in conjunction with our DraftKings partner, we are seeking to reduce the number of slots to construct our sports gaming facility and make other improvements for our customers,” said del Lago spokesperson Steven Greenberg.

It is unclear how many slot machines del Lago is hoping to take away. The casino is required by state law to have at least 1,950 slot machines and 84 table games, as well as 10 poker tables.

Del Lago signed an agreement with DraftKings back in July to open a sportsbook at the gaming facility as New York possibly moves toward legalizing sports betting.

The casino is relying on sports betting to help improve its financial status. Back in January, Moody’s Investor Services downgraded ratings for del Lago for the second straight year as gross gaming revenue remains well below expectation.