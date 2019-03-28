There are two things a lot of us look at on the items we want at grocery stores — prices and dates. Prices are usually clear, but dates can have different labels.

So what is the difference between labels like best-by or sell-by?

"Food can be consumed after the best-by date, however you may lose some of the nutrients or coloring, but the food is not necessarily expired or bad," said Chanatry's Market General Manager Steve Brooks. "Sell-by date is really the last day we can particularly sell an item."

Stores can sell items past the best-by or use-by dates because they just have to do with peak freshness. To help, experts recommend keeping food in its packaging, and freezing certain items instead of refrigerating.

"If you freeze it, it will hold for a longer period of time. According to the USDA, it is an indefinite amount of time it will hold for, but you can get freezer burn [and it will] be white and things like that on it. It doesn't mean it's gonna hurt you, it just doesn't have that flavor in it," said Mohawk Valley Community College Culinary Professor Andrew Glidden.

Due to a lack of education, sometimes products go from the shelves to the carts to the trash, creating a lot of waste.

"It's like a hundred and some billion dollars in waste, and they say the average person is wasting this food because they don't understand the sell-by and use-by dates," Glidden said.

If you're not ok with keeping products past their best-by or sell-by dates, you could consider donating. Feed Our Vets makes due with whatever they get, and sometimes have to donate their donations.

"Not everybody likes squash. So if we get five cases of squash donated, and they don't go, it is being wasted on human consumption, but it will go to the zoo for the animals," said Feed Our Vets Founder and Executive Director Richard Synek.

Chanatry's Market donates items that exceed the sell-by or best-by dates. The Environmental Protection Agency also recommends donating unspoiled food if you do not want it.