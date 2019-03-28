NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities in New Smyrna Beach are investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby who reportedly fell into a bucket, police and state records show.

Bucket had plastic bag inside, according to DCF investigators

Police in New Smyrna Beach have released few details

The incident happened Saturday morning, according to a heavily redacted report by New Smyrna Beach Police .

When police arrived at the home, they found several people surrounding an unresponsive 8-month-old baby boy, on whom CPR was being performed, the report says.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the death of the 8-month-old baby, which it says was found unresponsive in a bucket that had a plastic bag inside. DCF said the boy had reportedly fallen in the bucket.

It's unclear whether anyone has been charged. No other details have been released.

New Smyrna Beach Police said it's an open and active investigation.