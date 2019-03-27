VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents will have their say on the addition of a half-cent sales surtax in a vote scheduled for May.

County sales tax currently 6.5 percent

Funds from surtax would go to infrastructure projects in cities

Ballots for vote go out May 1

“We pay six and a half percent, this would take us, this half cent, would take us to seven percent," said Ed Kelly, Chairman of the Volusia County Council. "61 of the 67 counties in Florida have seven percent or higher sales tax."

According to Kelley, all 16 Volusia County cities were asked to come up with a list of their current needs — things like fixing roads, bridges, sidewalks and flood control. You can find a full list from each city here.

"What we did was we asked all 16 cities to list current needs, emphasize current," said Kelley. "Right now there is a need that has been turned into us, project list, of over $1.6 billion of needed projects.”

As it stands now, Kelley claims there is not enough funding available to fix these issues.

"Cities are not getting enough revenue to fix their local roads, which are supposed to be maintained, you figure, a 20-year life on a local road, and there is no money coming in for that," said Kelley.

How the tax would work

Kelley said that much of what Volusia County pays in state sales tax does not return to the county, as Volusia is a donor county. However, this half-cent would be different.

"What would be collected here on this half-cent would go to Tallahassee, can come back and be sent directly to each of the cities based on a formula that was agreed upon by all 16 cities," said Kelley.

Kelley believes this 20-year tax is the solution to funding all these projects.

"We are expecting $45 million a year to come in," said Kelley. "That will be divided — 48 percent of that will go to Volusia County to work on the county road projects and 52 percent would be split with each city."

The tax will not apply to many everyday expenses like mortgages and medicine, leaving tourists to pick up much of the tax.

"There is no other way that you can come up with that," Kelley explained. "35 to 40 percent of the funding will come from those outside of our county."

Residents will have say in spending

If the tax is passed, the citizens will to have a say in what the money is used for anytime money from the tax is about to be spent.

"Anytime that the funds are collected and you are going to expend them for one of your projects, there will be a public meeting," said Kelley. "You have the chance to go express your support or opposition.”

Ultimately, the decision rests in the hands of the voters.

“Here is what we have, here is a way to fix it, or tell me another way to fix it, and let's go forward and fix it," said Kelley. "If not, we live with it.”

Ballots for this vote will be mailed on May 1. You can fill out at home and put it back in your mailbox — no postage required.

The ballots are due back by 7 p.m. on May 21.