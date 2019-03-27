ORLANDO, Fla. — Classes will go on as normal at the Orlando Science School now that a momma bear and her cub are out of a tree near school property.

The 2 could not bare to stay in the tree any longer

RELATED: Mama, Baby Bear Climb Up Orlando Science School Tree

The fuzzy pair were spotted at the tree on Technology Drive on the charter school's campus on Tuesday.

@MyFWC says that around 230 bears are hit by cars annually in the state of Florida, so it’s important for this momma and her yearling cub to be removed from the west Orlando area safely. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/IwSIfxdaks — Ken Ashlin (@ashlinphotos06) March 26, 2019

In fact, the black bears spent most of the day in the tree and the school's outdoor and club activates were canceled.

However, it appeared that staying up in the tree became a bit unbearable for the pair and they came down late Tuesday night.

It took hours for the bears to come down and once they got their bearings, they walked off into an open field.