ORLANDO, Fla. — Classes will go on as normal at the Orlando Science School now that a momma bear and her cub are out of a tree near school property.

The fuzzy pair were spotted at the tree on Technology Drive on the charter school's campus on Tuesday.

In fact, the black bears spent most of the day in the tree and the school's outdoor and club activates were canceled.

However, it appeared that staying up in the tree became a bit unbearable for the pair and they came down late Tuesday night.

It took hours for the bears to come down and once they got their bearings, they walked off into an open field.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials set up traps trying to lure the two off-campus.

           

 