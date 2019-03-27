ORLANDO, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl said she was groped by a man at Disney's Animal Kingdom, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office report.

16-year-old reportedly groped at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Teen girl was visiting the park on a school trip

Group chaperone reported incident to Disney, authorities

The teen, from Alabama, was on a class trip last Friday night.

An adult chaperone who was with the group told authorites she noticed the teen was "visibly shaken and crying." When the chaperone asked the teen what was wrong, the girl said a man had reached out and "grabbed her crotch" as he walked past.

According to the report, the teen and several other classmates were on their way to a bus when it happened.

The chaperone told authorities that the teen didn't want to report the incident but felt she needed to "due to the nature of the incident."

However, the incident wasn't reported to Disney or authorities until Saturday. When deputies asked the chaperone why she waited until the next day to file a report, she said they were "late to dinner" and that the man had left the area.

After Disney was notified about the incident, it contacted law enforcement as well, the report said.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement sent Wednesday. "We engaged law enforcement after the incident was reported to us."

The man has not been identified.