COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard Humane Society 's Cocoa adoption center sustained so much damage from heavy hail Wednesday that it has had to close until repairs are made.

Brevard Humane Society center sustains heavy damage from hail

Skylights, collapsible tents shattered and torn by golf ball-sized hail

Cocoa adoption center can't reopen until repairs are completed

Executive Director Theresa Clifton called it a hail storm of a lifetime.

She said cars in the parking lot were covered in what looked like BB gun shots gun shots caused by the golf ball-sized hail, even shattering one car's back window. She said people were very upset to see the damage to their cars.

"It's just unheard of. It was almost as though it was a hurricane-hailstorm," Clifton said.

The 15-minute wrath, as Clifton described it, caused hundreds of dollars of damage, something their insurance probably won't cover because the total doesn't meet their deductible. The outside tents to keep the dogs shaded were so torn, they had to be removed.

The hail took hours to melt, and flooding briefly was an issue. Also, the inside skylight windows were shattered by the hail, sending plastic raining down. The dogs staying in the kennels were moved into crates until they can ensure that pieces won't come falling down.

“We had to remove the dogs out of the runs, because if the plastic falls in, it would land on them. The dogs have nowhere to go," Clifton said.

Clifton said that according to Florida law, outside dogs must have a shelter, and Wednesday's hail storm was a perfect example why the law is important.