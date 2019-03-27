TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Tallahassee appeals court heard arguments Tuesday that will help determine the fate of a Republican-crafted law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for abortions.

The law, which was passed in 2015 and only briefly took effect before a temporary injunction was issued, was declared unconstitutional by a Leon County Circuit Court judge early last year.

Tuesday's arguments before the First District Court of Appeal were part of the state's attempt to reverse the ruling.

In advocating for its passage, the law's authors said too many abortion doctors were unduly pressuring women to have the procedure done. A 24-hour waiting period between an initial consultation and the procedure itself, they predicted, would lead more women to reconsider their decisions.

Lawyers for the state repeated those contentions Tuesday - and added to them.

"We've presented evidence of increased anxiety, increased depression, increased substance abuse, increased suicidal behavior, and we've also presented evidence that reflection periods cause a reduction in these harms," the lead counsel, James Percival, told a three-judge panel.

But while federal law allows the state to impose reasonable restrictions on abortion procedures, the law's critics - including Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union - say the GOP law creates unacceptable hardships for women. Women living in rural areas without nearby abortion clinics could be forced to incur additional travel expenses, and those choosing to have abortions due to health complications could suffer debilitating consequences, they warned.

"It's just common sense that a woman who is forced to delay her abortion is a woman who is forced to remain pregnant longer and suffer the health risks and conditions of pregnancy," said Julia Kaye, an attorney for the ACLU.

The appeals court is expected to issue a ruling in the coming weeks. Advocates on both sides of the issue have suggested the Florida Supreme Court is likely to be the final arbiter of the law.