WINTER PARK, Fla. — A another rabies alert has been issued for a Winter Park neighborhood after second case of rabies was confirmed, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Raccoon in Winter Park neighborhood tested positive

2nd confirmed case of rabies in that neighborhood

Affected area is near Stauton Avenue and Biscayne Drive

The most recent alert was issued after a racoon tested positive for the disease in the area of Stauton Avenue and Biscayne Drive. It's the same neighborhood where health officials issued a rabies alert after a cat tested positive .

Health officials warn that the raccoon may have infected other animals. Residents are urged to "avoid contact with all stray or wild animals."

If you or someone you know has been bitten or scratched by an animal, you should seek medical attention and contact Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.

The new rabies alert is active for 60 days or until further notice.

For more information about rabies, visit the Florida Health Department's website .