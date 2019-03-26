PALM BAY, Fla. — Police are looking for a white pickup truck seen on a home's surveillance video slamming into a parked car, which then careens into the side of a house.

White Dodge truck seen smashing into parked car

Car was then propelled through yard, into front of home

2 people inside the Escobar Avenue home were not hurt

It happened on Escobar Avenue just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

In the video, a truck comes barreling down the street before smashing head-on into the car.

The impact sent the car through the yard and into the front of the home — where a bedroom sits behind.

"I heard a big crash. He hit that car so hard, it bounced, I saw it ricochet back out, and that's when I came over because I thought somebody got hurt," witness Fred Bristol said.

Two people inside home were not hurt.

The truck driver sped away. Police are looking for a newer-model white Dodge pickup with severe front-end damage. If you spot it, call Palm Bay Police.