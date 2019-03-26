ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three Orange County schools were put on lockdown earlier Tuesday during the search for an armed robbery suspect.

The lockdowns are lifted now and the sheriff's office says the suspect was apprehended.

Deputies say they were watching the suspect with an active warrant in the area of Conroy Windermere Road and South Apopka Vineland Road, but the suspect was able to evade them.

As a precaution, Olympia High School, Chain of Lakes Middle Schools, and Windy Ridge Elementary School were put on lockdown.

Again, the sheriff's office says the suspect has been caught.