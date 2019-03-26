ORLANDO, Fla. — A Southwest Airlines flight that took off from Orlando International Airport had to turn around and safely made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon.
Flight 8701 had no passengers but two crew members aboard. No one was hurt.
The plane landed at about 3 p.m. just after departing for Victorville, California.
Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said there was a problem with one of the plane's engines when it took off.
One runway at the airport was shut down while crews ensured there was no debris on it, though Fennell said that has not impacted any airport operations.
The emergency landing comes less than a month after the airline sued its mechanics union, saying it was unnecessarily grounding planes because of maintenance issues. Southwest said an "abnormal increase" in maintenance write-ups preceded the lawsuit. The mechanics union and Southwest, which has been in a long-running labor dispute, announced they'd reached a tentative contract agreement last weekend, the Associated Press reported.