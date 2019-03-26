ORLANDO, Fla. — A Southwest Airlines flight that took off from Orlando International Airport had to turn around and safely made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon.

Southwest plane took off from Orlando, then turned around

Orlando airport spokeswoman says plane had problem with engine

Southwest has sued mechanics over increase in groundings

RELATED: Southwest Lawsuit Accuses Mechanics of Unnecessarily Grounding Planes

Flight 8701 had no passengers but two crew members aboard. No one was hurt.

The plane landed at about 3 p.m. just after departing for Victorville, California.

Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said there was a problem with one of the plane's engines when it took off.

One runway at the airport was shut down while crews ensured there was no debris on it, though Fennell said that has not impacted any airport operations.