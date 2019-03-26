ORLANDO, Fla. — Our beautiful stretch of weather is about to come to an end.

Increasing clouds will take shape by Tuesday afternoon, but we will still manage to find one more warm day in the low 80s before changes set in.

A few showers are possible late in the day, but coverage will be low. A better rain chance arrives overnight with a cold front sweeping through the Interstate 4 corridor.

Off and on rain will continue past daybreak before tapering by midday. While this front will move through fairly quickly, low pressure will form along it will deepen over the Atlantic.

This will keep the heaviest rain out over the water by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, but the flow around it will send it stronger winds and hazardous boating conditions.

Winds may gust to gale force offshore on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind this system through Thursday, in the low to mid-70s, but 80s will resume by the weekend.

Drier weather will stick around at least through Sunday.

Beach and surf forecast

Deteriorating boating conditions are slated for Tuesday with winds from the northwest turning northeast around 10 to 15 knots.

Seas will be in the range of 2 to 3 feet offshore. In the near shore waters, it will be considered very poor for surfing.

The rip current risk is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

