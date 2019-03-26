DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR season will soon end where it begins: in Daytona Beach.

Starting in 2020, Daytona International Speedway 's Coke Zero Sugar 400 race will move from its longtime July 4 holiday weekend date to the last Saturday in August, making it the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series' regular season, speedway President Chip Wile said Tuesday.

The race in 2020 is scheduled for Saturday, August 29.

The NASCAR Cup Series opens with the Daytona 500 each February.

"The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will continue to be one of the cornerstone events on the NASCAR schedule and will now serve as the final race of the regular season," Wile said.

This year's Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set for Saturday, July 6. Erik Jones won the 2018 race.