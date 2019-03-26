ORLANDO, Fla. — The first murder trial in the case of Markeith Loyd will now happen in September.

Judge Frederick Lauten denied the prosecutor's call for a speedy trial, saying Loyd's attorney, Terry Lenamon, was not officially appointed until July. Lenamon argued he still needed more time for depositions.

State Attorney Brad King cited the new Amendment 6, Marsy's Law, for keeping the trial date in May.

While Lauten said the victim had the right to a speedy trial, he was not sure that right had the same footing as a defendant's due process rights to be tried.

Further, the reason Lenamon was not appointed until July, according to Lauten, is because the court had originally, unwittingly, appointed an attorney for Loyd who was not qualified to try a death penalty case.

Lauten said that was not the fault of Loyd or Lenamon.

The trial will now happen September 30. The case has already been moved back several times.

"The trial will happen this year, and not next year," Lauten promised King.

Loyd is on trial for the murder of former girlfriend Sade Dixon in 2016.

He will eventually face another murder trial for the death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

Another factor in moving the trial date for Lauten is the fact that he is retiring June 30. The trial will then be turned over to Circuit Judge Leticia Marques.

Marques was in the courtroom and had consulted with Lauten. She will be taking on some of the pre-trial duties as part of the transition.