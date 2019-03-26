LEESBURG, Fla. — An 80-year-old man shot in an attempted carjacking at a Leesburg Save-A-Lot is at home mending his wound, while the man accused of shooting him is in police custody.

Richard Martens says he still can't believe he got shot.

“I looked at my dungarees, and blood was just shooting out like a faucet,” he described.

Martens says the suspect asked for his car keys and that he was going to take the car.

“And that's when I realized that he was going to shoot me know matter what. Thank god he only shot me in the leg, he said.

Desmond Franquel Smith, 31, of Leesburg, was taken into custody by officers around midnight on Ruby Street in Tavares. Lake County Jail records indicate he has a lengthy criminal history, including several arrests for violent incidents.

Smith allegedly approached Marten’s car and demanded the keys. When Martens refused to hand them over, Smith reportedly pulled a pistol from his hoodie and shot Martens in the upper thigh while he was still sitting in the car. Authorities say Smith then ran off behind the store.

A witness, who knows Smith, corroborated Martens’ account. The witness, who police did not identify, reportedly saw Smith pacing back and forth between Save-A-Lot and a gas station about 10 minutes before the shooting.

he witness watched as Smith approached Martens, had what police described as a “brief physical interaction,” then saw him shoot Martens and run away.

Martens sat in his car momentarily, then climbed out and yelled for help. He was flown to Ocala Regional Medical Center, treated for a wound to the upper thigh, and then was released.

Smith was charged with attempted carjacking with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He has at least six prior arrests for minor incidents like trespassing, resisting arrest without violence, and more serious charges like strangulation and child abuse.

Martens wants to thank all the good Samaritans who rushed to his aid and the Leesburg police officer who applied the tourniquet.

“Without their help, I would have bled to death,” he said.