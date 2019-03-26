ORLANDO, Fla. — A wild experience at an Orlando charter school Tuesday, when a mama bear and cub were spotted climbing up a tree.

The Florida black bears were spotted at the Technology Drive campus of Orlando Science School and spent most of the day in the tree, according to a statement the school released.

A momma black bear and her cub decided it’s a nice day to climb a tree next to the Orlando Science School. 🐻 @MyFWC says there is no threat to any students and dismissal is planned to happen on time. Check out @MyNews13 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/QVSIxioHSc — Ken Ashlin (@ashlinphotos06) March 26, 2019

The school said the bears were no threat. Outdoor and club activities were canceled for the day. The school also had parents pick up their students in a different area.

The school also said it was working with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to safely relocate the bears once they came down.

@MyFWC says that around 230 bears are hit by cars annually in the state of Florida, so it’s important for this momma and her yearling cub to be removed from the west Orlando area safely. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/IwSIfxdaks — Ken Ashlin (@ashlinphotos06) March 26, 2019

FWC has brought in cages to try to lure the bears and get them away. They are also worried the bears will try to cross nearby John Young Parkway and get hit by a car.