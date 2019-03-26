ORLANDO, Fla. — Every week, Spectrum News 13 brings you stories of unsung heroes in Central Florida, striving to make their communities better places.

We gave these heroes much deserved recognition at our annual 'Salute to Everyday Heroes ' luncheon.

So excited for the 2019 #EverydayHero luncheon! @ybruzual & I are hosting this year. These are my favorite stories of the year! They will make your heart swell! The awards are today, but the full shows air this weekend! @MyNews13 I can’t wait to find out who won! pic.twitter.com/mqWLshzdxX — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) March 26, 2019

Fifty-four of our Everyday Heroes of 2018, their friends, family, and loved ones joined us at the Alfond Inn in Winter Park Tuesday.

"There are so many bad things that are happening around the world. It is nice to push the pause button on the crazy stories of the day, and then feature the people who are doing amazing things all across the area.” said Anchor Ybeth Bruzual at the luncheon.

Many voted online for Everyday Hero nominees for our Viewers' Choice award.

These finalists have taken steps to make the world a little better:

James Jones : Jones, owner of Allegro Music Centre in Casselberry, started a crowdfunding page to connect students with free instruments. His act of kindness to a student whose mother could no longer afford his trumpet went viral on Reddit.

Jones, owner of Allegro Music Centre in Casselberry, started a crowdfunding page to connect students with free instruments. His act of kindness to a student whose mother could no longer afford his trumpet went viral on Reddit. Seth Reece : Reece runs Buddy Ball in Altamonte Springs, which gives kids with physical or mental challenges a chance to play baseball.

Reece runs Buddy Ball in Altamonte Springs, which gives kids with physical or mental challenges a chance to play baseball. Myra Hernandez : Inspired by her own autistic daughter, the St. Cloud hair salon owner uses special trimmers to give free haircuts to autistic children, who might otherwise avoid them because they have sensory challenges.

Inspired by her own autistic daughter, the St. Cloud hair salon owner uses special trimmers to give free haircuts to autistic children, who might otherwise avoid them because they have sensory challenges. Grace Doyle-Eberhard : Grace visits Orange County Animal Services each week to give attention to the animals there, particuarly the elderly and health-burdened dogs. She then promotes them on her Facebook page, Loved By Grace.

Other awards that will be presented at the luncheon include:

Young Hero of the Year

Public Service Hero of the Year

Education Hero of the Year

Health Advocate Hero of the Year

Volunteer Hero of the Year

Hero of the Year

Tune into the award show this weekend at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday to find out who the winners are, and who was named your 2018 Everyday Hero Viewers' Choice Award winner.