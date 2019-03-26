VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, a judge at the Volusia County Brach Jail released the mother of a 3-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a hot tub.

Judge releases mom accused of child neglect

No unsupervised contact allowed with child while released

Toddler nearly drowned in a hot tub in Daytona Beach Shores

PREVIOUS: Woman Arrested after Boy, 3, Nearly Drowns in Hotel Hot Tub

Apryl Connolly, 36, is currently charged with felony child neglect and destruction of evidence.

The judge decided to release Connolly without having to pay any bond, on the condition of no unsupervised contact with the child and no alcohol or drug use.

The incident, captured by surveillance cameras, happened on Sunday night at Perry's Resort in Daytona Beach Shores. A nurse staying on the second floor of the hotel happened to look down and see the child.

"I happened to look down at the hot tub and thought that I saw a child at the bottom of the tub. With the movement it was hard to tell at first, so I yelled down to the maintenance man I think there is someone in the water," said Brittany Fishel, a nurse at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

That maintenance man was sent there by a desk clerk who also saw the little boy go under on the surveillance cameras. Once he spotted the boy he jumped in and grabbed him. Police say the boy was not breathing, so the man began CPR.

"I got down to the pool deck from the second level and took over CPR," Fishel said. "Eventually the child started breathing on his own, started crying, and then paramedics showed up and took over from there."

During this time, police say the boy’s mother threw a pill away in the garbage can. She later admitted to drinking and taking drugs.

"Once the child came around and paramedics did show up, the mother was there," said Fishel. "She was obviously very upset, I felt very bad for her. It's not a situation anyone wants to be in."

Police did serve a warrant to test Connolly’s blood, but those results reportedly will not be back for a while.

According to police, the child is recovering and is expected to be released from the hospital tomorrow.