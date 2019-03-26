The Village of Ilion has sealed the deal to buy the former Morgan Duofold Factory.

Community leaders came together on Monday to announce the acquisition of the village’s municipal building in the center of Ilion.

The purchase puts the vacant property back on the books again, without costing the village anything. The addition to the village is not ready for development yet, as the Department of Enviornmental Conservation has to conduct final testing of the site.

Ilion Mayor Brian Lamica says he's pleased with the purchase.

"That is my longtime dream, to see that building down and clean that area up and get something a lot more attractive in that space,” said Lamica. “I would absolutely love a Holiday Inn or a Hampton Inn right there you could see it from the Thruway.”

No plans are set in stone, but the mayor says he's open to ideas.