WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his team are taking a victory lap after the Attorney General told lawmakers the Mueller report found no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

However, Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not reach a decision about whether the President obstructed justice.

Now, House Democrats who have opened investigations are discussing their next steps. Many want to know more about Mueller's findings, and they may use their subpoena power to get it.

“The key is we need to go through all the rest of the facts," said Rep. Darren Soto (D-Florida) 9th District.

A day after the Attorney General released a summary of the Special Counsel's 22-month investigation , there are bipartisan calls for the Justice Department to release the full report to Congress and the American public.

Many Democrats are demanding to see the underlying evidence that led Attorney General William Barr to draw his own conclusions, clearing the President on the question of obstruction of Justice, even though Mueller stopped short.

“That was a four page summary in which I disagree with some of the legal conclusions, particularly that obstruction of Justice can’t happen because of the underlying crime was not there," Soto said.

Republicans are claiming victory and vindication for the President and say it's time to move on.

"We just had an extensive, exhaustive, massive investigation for multiple years, but now we have to accept the findings." said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Florida) 6th District.

Even though Barr was appointed by the President, Waltz believes he was impartial in his summary of the report.

“Attorney General Barr had in his findings Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, who initiated the special counsel, who oversaw the special counsel, has been involved with this since day one, also did not conclude in reading the report that anything rose to a corrupt level of intent to interfere with the investigation. I think that's incredibly important," Waltz said.

Currently, there are at least four congressional investigations looking into potential abuses of power by the President.

“We have other work to do, to look at this administration and provide the necessary oversight that the President and his administration needs to have," said Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida) 10th District, a member of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committee, that are leading two key investigations.

Democrats appear to be keenly aware they must walk a fine line in their oversight efforts, or they could appear overtly political.