TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate Criminal Justice Committee approved Republican-crafted legislation Monday that would bar felons who owe restitution and court fees from registering to vote under Amendment 4.

Legislation passed after vote along party lines

Top Republicans say legislation adheres to language in Amendment 4

Similar proposal being considered in state House

A stream of felons and voting rights advocates pleaded with the panel to reconsider what they called an unconstitutional disenfranchisement of potentially hundreds of thousands of felons who have served their prison and probation sentences yet still carry debts related to their convictions.

In the end, public testimony was halted and the committee cast a party-line vote to approve the legislation.

Karen Leicht, who was convicted of conspiracy in 2010 and still owes $59 million in restitution, chastised the committee's Republicans for preserving what she called Jim Crow-era felon voting rights restrictions Amendment 4 was intended to eliminate.

"If you take this situation of having fines and restitution - $59 million, really? You think I can ever pay that? I’ll never vote in this state again at this rate," Leicht said. "That’s like a poll tax, and you know what? The poll tax was removed through a constitutional amendment in 1964."

Some Amendment 4 supporters have suggested the legislature's majority Republicans are purposefully seeking to prevent a large swath of felons from voting because of the group's perceived proclivity to vote Democratic.

Top Republicans, however, beg to differ. They argue the very organizers of the campaign to pass the Amendment made it clear felons would only be eligible to have their voting rights automatically restored if they paid restitution and court fees in full.

They also point to comments made by Florida Supreme Court justices during a review of the amendment that, they contend, are judicial confirmation that debts must be paid.

"Fines and certain fees were incorporated within the four corners of the sentence," Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) said.

But given the tumult over the constitutionality of the Senate's Amendment 4 implementation package, its prospects of passing remain uncertain. A similar proposal is moving through the committee process in the House, where the chamber's Republican leaders appear conscious of the power of the voices of the rights restoration advocates.

Two of them, Rep. Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Rep. James Grant (R-Tampa) are even offering television interviews this week on "the myths and disinformation campaign being spread by left wing political celebrities and some agenda driven editorial boards."