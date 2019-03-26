MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and four people — including two young children — were seriously injured in a T-bone crash near Ocala on Monday afternoon.

Troopers: GMC, Lexus entered intersection at same time

Lexus RX350 had a green light at the time, investigators say

2 boys from NC taken to UF Health Shands Children's Hospital

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 484 and State Road 200 in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 2012 Lexus RX350 with four people inside was heading toward Citrus on S.R. 200, while a 2016 GMC Terrain was headed eastbound on C.R. 484.

Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and crashed. Troopers said the Lexus had a green light. The Lexus then overturned but came to final rest upright, they said.

The driver of the GMC, Franklin E. Kraus, 81, of Ocala, was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center , where he died.

A passenger in the Lexus, Jane Tait, 70, of Ocala, was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

Lexus driver William Tate, 70, of Ocala, and Durham, North Carolina passengers 40-year-old Laura Campbell, 2-year-old Jacob Campbell, and 6-year-old Isaac Campbell all were seriously injured.

Tait and Campbell were taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, while the children were taken to UF Health Shands Children's Hospital in Gainesville.

Everyone was wearing seat belts, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.