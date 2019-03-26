The Berkshire Mall has been closed for nearly a week, but officials hope the Lanesborough mall will re-open Wednesday.

Its Facebook page posted a cryptic message on Monday saying it was "closed until further notice," then posted a clarification on Wednesday saying, "The Mall was closed recently due to a power outage, this has affected different elements we need to maintain the mall. In order to ensure our employees and customers safety, we need to resolve these issues before we can reopen. This is the reason we have not opened the mall. We are not closed forever! We are not being shut down by the sheriff! We have not been seized by the government! We are pushing to reopen by Wednesday, if that changes we will update."

On site, a man who claimed to be the mall's general manager refused to give official comment, but said the mall was working on the power issue "as we speak," and hoped to re-open Wednesday. He directed to calls to the mall's owner, Jamie Ruiz, but calls and Facebook messages to the mall's ownership by Spectrum News have still gone unanswered.

The Town of Lanesborough collector's office, in an email, says the mall "apparently has had an issue with the electricity which in turn affected the water pumps which has caused the closure," but the Lanesborough Water Department has not yet confirmed.

Shoppers at Target said the store's bathrooms were not open, and several portable toilets were set up outside the entrance Tuesday.

The collector's office also confirms the mall is behind on its taxes for "the first three quarters in the amount of $289,829.82 and the interest that has accrued through today [Monday] totals $16,858.36."

On top of that, collector Jodi Hollingsworth said the mall's ownership is being sued.

"Payments have also not been made to the Baker Hill Road District and they have brought suit to collect unpaid taxes for the first and second quarter," Hollingsworth told Spectrum News via email. "The judgment obtained was in the amount of $294,203.13. That total includes the tax, accrued interest and costs."

Several shoppers came to the mall hoping it was open on Tuesday, but were disappointed to find the doors were still locked.

"If it ain't the water, it's the heat, if it ain't the heat, it's something else. So, it's always one or the other," said Elsie Moore of Pittsfield. "He [the owner] needs to answer to these people. Maybe he should just sell it, give somebody else the opportunity to revive it and bring something else here."

Moore said she went to purchase air freshener refills at Bath & Body Works. The ones at Target don't fit in her wall plug-ins. She said without access to the Berkshire Mall, she'll have to drive to malls in Albany or Holyoke, Mass. — which, to her, isn't worth it.