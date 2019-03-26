TAVARES, Fla. — Despite more than $100,000 in damage to a nearby state wildlife conservation area, Lake County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow a gun range to continue operating, with restrictions.

The decision comes as a follow-up to a Spectrum News 13 Watchdog investigation that brought the damage to light. A year ago, the St. Johns River Water Management District shut down part of the Emeralda Marsh because of bullets striking trees on the property.

After five hours of talks, commissioners allowed a conditional use permit, or "CUP," for the Ares Firearms Training facility in the Treasure Island community.

Some of those restrictions include limits on the hours of operation, banning explosions, and installation of noise suppression devices for weapons during specific times of the day. It also requires safety upgrades such as higher berms to keep bullets inside the property.

Although the outcome was not what Louise Crews wanted, she is willing to see whether the gun range will follow the rules.

"We've made concessions, they've made concessions, and I feel like we have to trust and if we trust them to hold up to those concessions, I think it will be OK. But we just have to wait and see," Crews said.

A video presentation during the meeting depicted events that have been reported at Ares Firearms Training, including people shooting from helicopters, setting off explosives, and flame throwers.

Colin Johnson, one of several business partners involved with the gun range, said that because of the new restrictions, prior activities won’t happen anymore.

"Moving forward, this gives us rules and regulations that we have to follow and adhere to, which will not allow that behavior to continue in the future," Johnson said.

Those were encouraging words for Crews and hundreds of others hoping the compromise is the best solution. Ares Firearms Training is expected to be up and running for the public by April 1.

An attorney representing people living in the Treasure Island community said that if the gun range doesn't follow the rules, he will be back before the board of commissioners.