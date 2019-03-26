INTERCESSION CITY, Fla. — An abandoned fire station in Intercession City, part of Osceola County , now runs as a food pantry. It’s the mission of a church trying to help their impoverished community.

Church transforms abandoned fire station into food pantry

Intercession City filled with many below the poverty line

Food distributions happen on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Twice a week, there’s a line of people that goes way past the door and almost onto the road.

The pastors at Church of Agape Love had a burning desire to give and so they asked the county if they could run a food pantry out of the firehouse.

“It’s a blessing for us to be able to bridge that gap,” said Ethan Rohrs, one of the co-pastors of the church. “See, here’s some good quality food because that’s your biggest expense sometimes. Food is a good chunk of that.”

Usually Intercession City does not qualify for grants, because it’s grouped into the same district as Celebration — a prosperous area. But Intercession City is filled with people below the poverty line.

“I am a people person. I love people. And being a pastor I am called to people, and not just called to feeding their bodies and their physiological selves, but I am also called to feeding their souls,” said Sumer Lyn Grace, another co-pastor for the Church of Agape Love. “So I love coming and making relationships, finding out what they need to see, if there is anything our church can do for them outside of meeting their physical needs.”

Micheline Saintus said she’s thankful to the people organizing this who have not forgotten about this little city.

“I wish that … they had other programs like this that could help the people. There’s a lot of people in need,” she said.

Agape Food Ministries is feeding 1,900 people a month. They are in need of a box truck, forklift, and pallet jack to help transport food donations.

Food distributions happen on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.