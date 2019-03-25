DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. -- A woman is facing multiple charges after her 3-year-old child nearly drowned in a hot tub at a Daytona Beach Shores hotel.

Police officers responded to Perry's Ocean Edge Resort on South Atlantic Avenue on Sunday night after hotel staff pulled an unresponsive boy from the hot tub.

Investigators say the child and his twin brother were in the hot tub with their parents. As the pool was closing, the father got out of the hot tub to gather the family's belongings, leaving the children in the care of their mother 36-year-old Apryl Connolly, according to authorities.

A short time later, a desk clerk saw the twins return to the hot tub, with one of them going underwater, authorities said. The clert called another staff member who rushed to the pool area. The staff member jumped into the hot tub and pulled out the boy, who was not breathing.

The staff member and the boy's father began CPR. Another hotel guest arrived and continued CPR until the child started breathing on his own.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando due to the severity of his condition, authorities said.

When investigators reviewed the hotel's surveillance video, they saw Connolly throw a pill in the garbage while the child was being resuscitated.

Connolly admitted to consuming alcohol, marijuana, oxycodone and suboxone prior to the incident, according to investigators.

She has been charged with felony child neglect and destruction of evidence.