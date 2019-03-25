FLORIDA — President Donald Trump is back from a weekend in Florida, reveling in the report from Robert Mueller that found no evidence he nor his campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump absolved of Russia collusion, obstruction of justice

No evidence found in Mueller investigation

Barr says no sufficient evidence to move forward with charges

"It was a complete and total exoneration, it's a shame that our country had to go through this,” the president said Sunday. “To be honest it's a shame your president had to go through this."

U.S. Attorney General William Barr released a four page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two year investigation on Sunday.

Barr quoted Special Counsel Mueller in the letter: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

But on the issue of whether the president obstructed justice, Mueller made no conclusion.

Barr quotes Mueller saying, “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Mueller left it up to Barr to decide if the president should be prosecuted. Barr said in the four page letter, that he found insufficient evidence to move forward with charges.

“There was no obstruction. And none whatsoever. And it was a complete and total exoneration,” Trump said.

"President Trump is wrong. This report does not amount to a so-called total exoneration,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

Now, Democrats, including those who want to challenge the president in 2020, are calling for an examination of the full report to look at the issue of obstruction.

“The Mueller report must be made public for a full accounting of what happened,” said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is running for president.

Democrats in Congress say they’ll subpoena Mueller’s report, taking it to the U.S. Supreme Court if they have too, to get it released.

The attorney general says he’s trying to get as much of the report made public, but warns some may be confidential.