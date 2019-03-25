LEESBURG, Fla. -- An 80-year-old man was shot Monday during a carjacking attempt at a Leesburg shopping plaza, police said.

80-year-old man shot at Leesburg shopping plaza

Man told police he refused to give his keys to a would-be carjacker

The suspect shot the elderly man in the leg before fleeing on foot

Officers were called to Southside Plaza on South 14th Street at 9:30 a.m. They found the elderly man, who had been shot in the leg. Bystanders were performing first aid on the man until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The man told police he had just parked his car when a man in his late 20s to early 30s with a handgun approached him and demanded his keys. When the elderly man refused, the suspect shot him in the leg and then fled the scene on foot, according to a news release.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet, 9 inches and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, white tank top, black or gray camouflage shorts and black shoes.

Officers and K9 units searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimelin at 1-800-423-TIPS.