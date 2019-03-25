ORLANDO, Fla. — Few changes will be found with our weather today as high pressure remains in control, providing partly to mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Fair skies will follow tonight, with temperatures not as cool as recent nights, bottoming out in the low 70s.

Tuesday will feature sun to increasing clouds as the next weak front approaches. While this system will not contain much moisture, by the time it sweeps through by Wednesday, an area of low pressure is expected to form along it. At this point, the heaviest rain will be out over the Atlantic, but the flow around it will send in stronger winds and hazardous boating conditions.

Showers will taper on Wednesday, enabling clearing skies to take shape to last the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind this system on Wednesday and Thursday, in the low to mid-70s, but 80s will resume by next weekend.

Beach and surf forecast

Decent boating weather will be on hand today, although winds will start to pick up a bit during the afternoon from the south to southeast. Seas will be in the range of 2 to 3 feet offshore. In the near shore waters, it will be considered poor for surfing. The rip current risk is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

