ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of Marden Road and Marden Meadows Drive in Apopka around 4:20 a.m. where they discovered an unresponsive male.

The victim, identified as Elias Bratcher, 47, was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities have not released any additional details. The investigation remains ongoing.