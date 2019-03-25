MELBOURNE, Fla. — A band member taking a break from a show in Brevard County at a beachside bar was killed while crossing the street, according to Melbourne Police.

Stephanie Delli, 51, struck by vehicle on A1A

She later died at an area hospital

Delli part of Brevard band "Luna Pearl"

It happened just after 9:30 Saturday night on S.R. A1A south of Eau Gallie Boulevard in Melbourne.

Police say 51-year-old Stephanie Delli and fellow Brevard-based "Luna Pearl" band members were playing at Lou's Blues that night.

During a break, Delli was walking across A1A when she was struck by a car driven by an Indian Harbour Beach man.

She later died at Holmes Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

There is no crosswalk in that area of roadway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731, or you can report information anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).