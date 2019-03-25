BARTOW, Fla. — Two young sisters riding a mini motorbike were struck and killed Sunday in what Polk County Sheriff 's investigators are calling a tragic accident.

The girls were on what Polk deputies say was an off-road child's mini-bike at about 4:15 p.m. when they pulled out onto Connersville Road in unincorporated Bartow and into the path of a pickup truck, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Investigators say the driver of the truck didn't see the girls ride out in front of the vehicle.

The sisters — 12-year-old Charisma Vega and her 9-year-old sister, Kiara — were taken to a hospital, where they were both pronounced dead, Judd said.

Although the agency will thoroughly investigate the crash, Judd doesn't expect the driver to be charged.