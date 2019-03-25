BARTOW, Fla. — Two young sisters riding a mini motorbike were struck and killed Sunday in what Polk County Sheriff's investigators are calling a tragic accident.
- Deputies: 2 young girls on motorbike rode into truck's path
- Girls taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead
- Sheriff Grady Judd doesn't expect charges at this time
The girls were on what Polk deputies say was an off-road child's mini-bike at about 4:15 p.m. when they pulled out onto Connersville Road in unincorporated Bartow and into the path of a pickup truck, Sheriff Grady Judd said.
Investigators say the driver of the truck didn't see the girls ride out in front of the vehicle.
The sisters — 12-year-old Charisma Vega and her 9-year-old sister, Kiara — were taken to a hospital, where they were both pronounced dead, Judd said.
Although the agency will thoroughly investigate the crash, Judd doesn't expect the driver to be charged.