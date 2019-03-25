It's not a surprise that Fort Drum plays a major role in the North Country economy, but we're getting a fresh look at just how big a role.

Two studies published on Monday by the post and Advocate Drum, formerly known as the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, provide a closer look at the economic impact.

The studies estimate the post has brought in nearly $1.9 billion last year. That's an 18 percent increase from 2017, and the largest growth since 2006.

Officials say these numbers represent 25,000 jobs and 23 percent of the workforce in the North Country.

"By having a large place like Fort Drum here, and all the soldiers and their families that come up here it increases opportunities for all of us because there's a greater demand for those type of services to be needed, " said Advocate Drum Executive Director, Edward Keel.

Officials expect the upward trend to continue in the future.