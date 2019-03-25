FLORIDA — The U.S. Geological Survey recorded another earthquake in the Florida Panhandle region on Sunday. It's the fifth quake to affect the area in March 2019.

Seismic activity measured at 2.7 magnitude

Largest earthquake in region measured 4.8 in 1997

U.S.G.S.: Magnitude 5 and higher typically cause damage

The epicenter of the earthquake was two miles east of Century, Florida, near the Florida-Alabama state line. The United State Geological Survey reported the quake had a magnitude of 2.7.

Are these tremblors a cause for concern? Justin Rubenstein, deputy chief of the U.S. Geological Survey's Induced Seismicity Project, said "no."

According to Rubinstein, Florida has seen seismic activity in that area in 1984, 1997, 2003, and this year.

The 1997 occurrence was the strongest, recorded at a magnitude of 4.7.

Typically, it takes a magnitude of at least 5 to do damage.

Rubenstein went on to say that the U.S. Geological Survey is investigating the possibility that this month's cluster, or sequence, of earthquakes in the area might be connected to human activity.

“We are looking into the possibility that this sequence is being induced by energy production activities in the area, but we're in the very preliminary stages of this work and cannot say with certainty whether these earthquakes are natural or induced,” said Rubinstein. “The U.S.G.S. is working with multiple state agencies in both Alabama and Florida on this problem.”

Rubinstein went on to say that their research thus far has ruled out fracking as a cause of the earthquakes.

For more on this story and the U.S.G.S.'s investigation of the recent seismic activity, watch the video above.