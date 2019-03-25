ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida gas prices have held steady for the past week, but prices at the pump may increase this week.

Gas prices expected to peak before Memorial Day weekend

Average price in Florida is $2.62 per gallon

"Florida drivers may see gas prices rise another 10 cents this week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Both planned and unplanned refinery maintenance, rising demand, and the switch to summer gasoline continue to contribute to the seasonal springtime jump at the pump.

"Based on current conditions, gas prices will likely peak sometime between Cinco de Mayo and Memorial Day weekend."

Florida motorists are currently paying an average price of $2.62 per gallon for regular unleaded. The state average is nearly 30 cents more than a month ago, and 7 cents more than this time last year.

So far this year, the state average has increased 46 cents per gallon. Florida ranks 16th among states with the most expensive gas prices in the nation ($2.62). California is first among states with the most expensive gas prices in the nation, with an average price of $3.47 per gallon.

Florida's most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.76), Miami ($2.70) and Fort Lauderdale ($2.69).

The least expensive metro markets are Jacksonville ($2.56), Orlando ($2.56) and Punta Gorda ($2.57).