COCOA, Fla. — The city of Cocoa is working to prevent potentially serious flooding. According to new data, the coastal city might be even more prone to flooding. Now, officials are looking for some help from residents.

Sea level rising could make Cocoa more prone to flooding

City asking residents to take survey to help with curbing damage

Artist Carolyn Seiler calls Cocoa Village her work home. She’s owned her studio at one of the busiest intersections of the historic district for 10 years, but she says she still remembers how close she was to losing her business during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

“All the boats washed up into the park, this whole street was covered with debris,” she said.

Even though the roads were flooded knee-deep at several businesses closest to the water, Seiler’s grateful her business was spared by just a few inches.

After the hurricane, several business in Cocoa Village had to close for repairs due to flood damage.

According to graphs by the Army Corps of Engineers, sea level is rising, and by 2040, Cocoa Village could be underwater, and it’s at a high risk of flooding.

Community members are being asked to answer a quick 10-minute survey to help with long term and immediate resiliency efforts.

“The historic district is the lowest elevation and the most at risk,” explained Cocoa Assistant City Manager Matthew Fuhrer.

With this survey, business owners and homeowners are able to give their input so the city can determine what needs to happen and when, in regard to storm preparation.

The city received a Community Technical Assistance grant of $77,000 to fund the survey, mapping and planning.