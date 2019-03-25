FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — You never know what you'll see in Florida.

Richard Griffin of Titusville says he and his wife were driving north on I-95 in Flagler County Friday when they saw a man and a woman running across the road.

But as they got closer, they saw that the woman had no clothes on. Griffin says she was naked from head to toe, and trying to round up a dog.

SHOWING SOME SKIN: nude woman runs across I-95 in Flagler County. Passerby from Titusville pulls out phone and records her and man trying to round up a dog! Story tonight @MyNews13 @Jon_Shaban pic.twitter.com/IEkaRWquS1 — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) March 25, 2019

So, he had to slow down and grab his phone.

"Not one bit of nothing," said Griffin. "She had nothing on her whatsoever. Man, I could not believe my eyes. That's why I took a video, just so I could say to myself this really happened."

Griffin says the pair then ran back across the three southbound lanes and safely made it back to their car with the dog.

And of course, it's a mystery why the woman had no clothes on.