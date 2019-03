VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred at International Speedway Blvd. and Tomoka Farms Road at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers said one person died and three others were injured in the crash. The injured were transported to a local hospital.

No other information has been released.