Common Roots Brewing Company in South Glens Falls is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire Monday night.

MOMENTS AGO: Flames shoot through the roof of Common Roots Brewing in South Glens Falls — we have a crew at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ZzfoDnXyAj — Spectrum News Albany (@SPECNewsAlbany) March 25, 2019

The call came in just after 7 p.m. and flames quickly grew, burning right up through the roof. Several departments from Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties were called in to help.

The fire chief told Spectrum News that everyone got out safely.

Christian Weber, who opened the brewery with his father Bert about five years ago, tells us he was in his office at the time. He says state fire investigators have determined it was an accidental fire that started in the exhaust of a boiler, but they do not know the exact cause.

Common Roots broke ground just last week on an expansion to its retail and restaurant space. The company is a staple in the community and has seen the business grow steadily.

The Weber family's lawyer tells us it’s mostly contained to the front portion.

Fuller says the plan is to rebuild on the existing site. He says the family has noticed the community’s support, and thanks everyone for their thoughts. pic.twitter.com/0RkTUkyfnt — Jaclyn Cangro (@JaclynCangro) March 26, 2019

Cleanup crews are already trying to assess the damage of both the structure and the equipment and beer inside. Weber says Saratoga Eagle, which is the brewery’s distributor, is on its way to pick up and store whatever product was not damaged.

Weber says he has about 20 employees at Common Roots. He says they’ve already had a staff meeting, and they are trying to figure out a plan for those workers while the brewery remains closed.

In the meantime, we’ve seen many of those employees on site, helping to go through the back portion of the brewery, helping to clean up and clear out any product that wasn’t damaged.