ORLANDO, Fla. — Both conventional and organically-grown avocados are being recalled because of tests showing potential contamination with listeria.

Avocados recalled from California packing facility

Shipped to 6 states

Consumers can return them for a full refund

Henry Avocado Corporation is recalling avocados grown in California and shipped to Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

All shipments from the California packing facility are subject to the recall. The company says it only began using the facility in January.

Conventional avocados will have a "Bravocado" sticker on them. Organic avocados will have stickets that say "Organic" and list the state as California.

Consumers can return the affected avocados to the stores for a full refund.

They can also contact Henry Avocado at (760) 745-6632.

Listeria is an organism that can cause symptoms like high-fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy people. It can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women, according to the FDA.

There are currently no reported illnesses in this recall.