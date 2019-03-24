PARKLAND, Fla. — The second Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting survivor in a week has died in an apparent suicide.

Student was a male sophomore; identity not released

Coral Springs Police and Broward County School Board member Nora Rupert confirmed the second death Sunday.

Rupert said the second student to commit suicide was a male sophomore student who was enrolled at Marjory Stoneman last year.

"The heartache continues throughout our community as we navigate the way for healing. There is still much work to do to facilitate the healing process," Rupert said in an email.

Sydney Ailleo, a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, committed suicide last week . She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after the February 2018 shooting that left 17 students and educators dead.

"Tragic that 2 survivors took their lives this week," Rupert's email said.

The second student's identity has not been released.

Experts say teen suicide in general is a growing issue across the country, and there is help for students who are having suicidal thoughts.

Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay , said the organization maintains a 211 line and is the local center for the National Suicide Prevention Line.

She said students as young as 10 have called reaching out for help.

"One of the things that we hear is that they feel very isolated. They're experiencing something for the first time and they don't have any context around it," Reynolds said.

She says reaching out for help is an essential step.

"You're going to be speaking to somebody who is there to listen... You will be heard. You're going to be believed, and your feelings will be validated, because those feelings are real," she said.

The center also encourages parents to talk to their teens going through a difficult time or to call 211 to help them figure out how to have that conversation.

"The more (that) teens realize what services and supports are available to them, the faster we can get them the help and support that they need so that they can move forward and move past whatever the incident is that brought them to this place of anxiety depression and suicidal thoughts," Reynolds said.