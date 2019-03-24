ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday will pick up where Saturday left off. A beautiful day is ahead again for Central Florida.

There will be a few added clouds Sunday compared to Saturday mixing in with the sunshine. These added clouds thanks to our winds shifting more so out of the south and east.

This southeasterly wind will also warm temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most neighborhoods across central Florida.

Skies will stay dry and partly sunny as you head back to work and/or school on Monday. Afternoon highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-80s after starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The winds will continue to be out of the southeast ahead of an approaching cold front that will start to impact our weather late in the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay warm ahead of our approaching front Tuesday. There will be a chance for a few showers by Tuesday night especially across our northern counties, such as Flagler, Volusia and Marion counties.

A better chance of rain will move in farther south by daybreak on Wednesday. So you may need the rain gear for a time either late Tuesday night or for the Wednesday morning commute.

The coverage of rain will be low and at only about 20 percent for both Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Temperatures will take a hit behind the front by Wednesday afternoon. Highs mid-week will only reach the low to mid-70s with the cooler 50s returning for the early morning hours.

SURF FORECAST:

Poor surfing conditions will be persist at the beaches on Sunday. Wave heights will only be 1 to 2 feet with a small local east-southeast wind swell.

The rip current threat remains elevated so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. Ocean water temperatures are in the low to mid-60s.

There will be a lighter chop on the intracoastal Sunday, if you are boating. The winds will be out of the east and southeast at 5 to 10 knots with seas of 3 feet.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.