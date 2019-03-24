NATIONWIDE — More than 2,600 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage are being recalled because of the possible presence of metal, federal food officials said Saturday.

The three kielbasa products being recalled by Claremont, New Hampshire-based North Country Smokehouse were made February 7-8 and shipped nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says.

The affected packages are:

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing "North Country Smokehouse Original Old Fashioned Polish Style Kielbasa" with a "use by" date of 05/09/19.

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing "North Country Smokehouse Natural Old Fashioned Polish Style Kielbasa with a "use by" date of 04/23/19.

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing "Kilchurn Estate Smoke Kielbasa" with a "use by" date of 05/09/19.

Food Safety and Inspection Service workers found the issue during a routine review of records, USDA said.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone being hurt or sickened.

Consumers who have these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place they were bought.

Anyone with questions can call Daniel Sarapin, quality assurance manager, North Country Smokehouse, at (603) 543-0234 ext. 207.