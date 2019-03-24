MELBOURNE, Fla. — You'd never know by looking at happy-go-lucky Jake Gerard that he's fighting for his life.

"I'm here for cancer treatment," the 32-year-old said in front of a Trulieve, which dispenses medical marijuana. "I just found out that I have non-Hodgkin lymphoma . I have a 7-inch tumor on my chest," Gerard says.

He's prescribed cannabis products to help deal with his cancer-related pain. After chemotherapy, he has 30 days of radiation ahead.

In March, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 182 into law, giving people such as Gerard more options to treat the side effects of chemotherapy.

Under the new law, patients are allowed get a 35-day supply of smokable cannabis up to 2.5 ounces. According to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use , cancer, epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder, and multiple sclerosis are just some of the conditions that qualify for medical marijuana use.

There are about 190,000 registered medical marijuana patients, the agency says.

Trulieve recently opened its 26th dispensary in Florida, with the most recent location in Melbourne on the Space Coast.

It has seen hundreds of patients since its doors opened. On the first day, about 300 patients sought treatment. The company offers THC and CBD products from vapors, creams, oils, and most recently, smokable marijuana.

Gerard said his oncologist told him that surviving stage 4 cancer is going to be tough but possible if he can stay healthy. He says says the cannabis oil is helping him. While most people going through cancer treatments lose weight, he says he's actually gained about 30 pounds, which is helping him stay positive.

“Nausea... It's been helping a lot. I'm on my third treatment and I haven't thrown up yet. ... I've actually gained weight," Gerard said.

"In fact, I'm going to brunch today," he said Sunday.