WASHINGTON — The special counsel's investigation didn't find enough evidence to establish collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, the Department of Justice says, but stopped short of exonerating President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice.

The conclusions of the special counsel's two-year-long investigation into possible Russian interference in the U.S. elections process were sent in a four-page letter Sunday from Attorney General William Barr to Congress.

"The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally.

Barr's letter says, in part, "The special counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election."

The letter, however, also says that Mueller did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice.

"While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Barr says in the summary letter, quoting Mueller.

"The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a tweet.

President Donald Trump had been conspicuously low-key on Twitter since Friday, when Robert Mueller's investigation officially came to a close as he delivered his long-awaited findings to Barr. Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt."

After the release of Barr's summary letter, he tweeted:

Mueller's team interviewed about 500 witnesses and issued more than 3,500 subpoenas and warrants over the two-year investigation.

Democrats have demanded that the investigation's findings be released to the public in full, though it's still unclear whether that will happen. Among them, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday that the public "deserves the full report and findings... not just the in-house summary from a Trump Administration official.''

Barr has said he intends to release as much as possible from the full report, though he said secret grand jury material and content related to ongoing investigations could be redacted.

The special counsel's investigation led to charges against more than three dozen people, including six from Trump's inner circle. Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, and Michael Cohen all have admitted to lying or pleaded guilty to accusations.

The special counsel's office indicted more than two dozen Russians and three Russian entities last year, accusing them of hacking communications in an effort to interfere in the 2016 election.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, said he would call Barr to testify on the investigation "in the near future."

Information from the Associated Press and CNN was used in this article.