ORLANDO, Fla. — The sunshine and warmer temperatures are back, so Central Florida can enjoy the weekend.

A beautiful weekend is ahead for your outdoor plans, just be sure to apply the sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Temperatures for Saturday will be pleasant. High will reach the middle to upper 70s, which is close to average.

Skies will be mostly sunny with an area of high pressure in control of our weather. This high will keep the rain chances at bay for Saturday and Sunday.

A few clouds will mix in with the sunshine on Sunday, but another beautiful day is ahead. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday after starting out in the low to mid-50s.

Skies will stay quiet into Monday. Temperatures on Monday will break into the upper 70s and lower 80s once again. Morning temperatures will continue to be in the comfortable 50s.

A weak cold front will then impact portions of central Florida from the northeast on Tuesday. This cold front is relatively weak and it will only spark a few isolated showers along the East Coast.

Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the lower 80s with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The front will send temperatures falling back into the mid-70s for Wednesday under partly sunny skies with a few showers.

SURF FORECAST:

Surfing conditions will be poor-to-fair Saturday. Wave heights will be 2 to 3 feet with a small east-northeast swell.

The rip current risk is high so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard and not alone. Ocean water temperatures are in the low to mid-60s.

There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal Saturday, if you are boating. The winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 knots with seas of 3 to 4 feet.

