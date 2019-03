OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Saturday it is investigating a homicide at a horse farm in Ocala.

Deputies responded early Thursday to Classic Mile Park Training Center on West Highway 40.

An employee checking on horses came across the body of the victim and called authorities.

The Sheriff's Office hasn't released the man's name, only saying he was a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Aaron Levy at 352-368-3546.