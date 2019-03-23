NATIONWIDE -- If you're feeling a little buzzed, maybe stay away from your favorite online store.

A new study from Finder shows Americans spent $39.4 billion on spontaneous drunken purchases over the past 12 months. That's up $9 billion from the year before.

More than a quarter of Americans say they have shopped under the influence.

The study also says men spend more than women.

The good news is the number of drunk shoppers has dropped, but those who are still doing it are spending more.