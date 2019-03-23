ORLANDO, Fla. — A 4-year-old child is OK after being struck by a "stray bullet" from a gun that a neighbor accidentally discharged on Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department .

Child was struck in shoulder; injuries are minor

Neighbor's gun is legally owned

Police say it is not clear how gun went off

Lt. Frank J. Chisari in a news release that the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. at the Liberty Square Townhomes.

According to Chisari, the child's neighbor was handling a 9mm handgun and it accidentally went off.

The bullet went through a wall that is shared with the townhome next to it. Police say the 4 year old was grazed in the shoulder with the bullet and the injuries are minor.

The neighbor's gun is legally owned and it is still not clear how the gun went off, stated Chisari.

Although investigators say this does not appear to be an intentional act, charges may be filed in this case depending on what detectives discover throughout the investigation.